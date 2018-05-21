Investigation launched over criminal damage at Horsham school

An investigating has been launched after a Horsham primary school suffered criminal damage over the weekend.

Police will be stepping up patrols around Trafalgar Community Infant School after reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage taking place in the school’s grounds on Sunday (May 20).

Horsham Police is urging the public to get in touch if they see youths acting suspiciously in the area.

On the force’s Facebook page it said: “We are aware of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour within the grounds of Trafalgar Community Infant School Horsham and appeal to local residents who see youths acting suspiciously to call 101 quoting ref 0824 of 20th May. Officers will be patrolling.”