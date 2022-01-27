Police said emergency services were called to an address in Stonefield Way at about 10.15pm on Wednesday (January 26) after concerns for a woman were raised.

Paramedics commenced CPR but the 55-year-old woman from Burgess Hill was declared deceased, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 79-year-old man from Burgess Hill, who is known to the woman, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”

1. Sussex Police said detectives are investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman at a house in Stonefield Way, Burgess Hill. Police said a 79-year-old man from Burgess Hill has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Photo: Eddie Mitchell. Photo Sales

