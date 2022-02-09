Hurstpierpoint couple jailed after fraudulently claiming over £60,000 in overpaid benefits

The council said that David Aston and Eugina Wallis of Willow Way fraudulently claimed £62,930 in overpaid benefits after they provided false information to the Department of Work and Pensions and Mid Sussex District Council.

“The couple made separate claims for Income Support on the basis that they were single and living alone,” a council spokesperson said.

“However, an investigation by Mid Sussex District Council produced evidence that David Aston and Eugina Wallis were in fact married and living together in Hurstpierpoint,” they said.

A couple from Hurstpierpoint have been convicted of benefit fraud, Mid Sussex District Council has said.

Mid Sussex District Council added that Mr Aston also dishonestly claimed Housing Benefit and Council Tax benefit for a property in Bognor Regis, which he said he was living in with his carer.

This property, the council said, was occupied by Mr Aston’s daughter Kelly Aston, 31, who was living there rent free.

“David Aston, Eugina Wallis and Kelly Aston pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court on December 3, 2021, to 11 of the 19 indictments brought against them,” said the council spokesperson.

Judge Janet Waddicor said: “There is overwhelming evidence of dishonesty over a number of years.”

“The amount of work by the investigators on this case is truly impressive,” she said, adding that the degree of careful investigation was ‘truly exceptional’.

Sentencing took place on January 28 this year and David Aston received 22 months in prison, said the council.

The council added that Eugina Wallis was sentenced 36 weeks in prison and Kelly Aston received 12 months community service, which comprised 100 hours of work.

“The Council will always take firm action against the very small minority of benefit claimants who seek to cheat and be a drain on the wallets and purses of our law abiding Mid Sussex residents,” said councillor Ruth De Mierre, cabinet member for customer services.

She said members of the public can help Mid Sussex District Council catch benefit cheats by anonymously reporting suspected fraud at www.midsussex.gov.uk.

People can also call the National Fraud Hotline on 0800 854 440.

