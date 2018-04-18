Hunt stepped up after lollipop man hit by car outside school

Police have released images of people they would like to speak to after a lollipop man was hit by a car outside a school.

John Gooderham mans the crossing patrol at Billingshurst Primary School and fell foul of abuse as he was escorting children across the road on Wednesday March 21.

Car believed to be connected with the incident

Not long after the school bell went John was leading youngsters across Station Road at 3.30pm when police said he was driven at by a silver Citroen Xsara Picasso - registration RF02FZV.

He was standing in the middle of the road and the vehicle accelerated towards him, hitting his sign.

Police said the car then drove back past and John was shouted at.

In a third incident officers said the vehicle came and stopped near the crossing. The driver didn’t allow John to cross and nudged him with the car from behind.

Investigator Tamara Bennett said: “Thankfully the lollipop man was not injured and no children were involved at all. We have spoken to a lot of witnesses who saw what happened but we are now appealing to anyone who knows the people in the car.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 849 of 21/03.

