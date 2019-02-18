Hunt for three after attempt to steal digger from Broadbridge Heath driveway

Police are hunting for three men after would-be thieves tried to steal a digger from the driveway of a home.

Officers said the men were spotted trying to steal a mini digger from outside a property in Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath, on Friday (February 15).

The men did not take the vehicle and made off from the scene.

Police attended at about 2.15am and officers said they searched the area but were unable to trace the men.

An investigation has been launched into the attempted theft and police have sent out letters to residents in the road warning of the incident and appealing for information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or visit https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ quoting serial 81 of 15/02.