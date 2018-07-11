Hunt for teens after robbery at Horsham store

Police are hunting for two boys following a robbery at a popular Horsham store.

Sussex Police has released information today (July 11) about an incident in which two teenagers stole beer from Shelley’s Budgens in Coltsfoot Drive, on Saturday June 30.

The theft took place at about 6.30pm and officers said around £10 worth of alcohol was taken.

One boy was described as white, around 16-years-old, 5’ 6”, with red hair and wearing a blue t-shirt and baseball cap.

The second was described as white, around 16-years-old and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 1030 of 30/06.