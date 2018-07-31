Hunt for man who ‘spat at’ bus driver in Horsham

A man allegedly spat at a bus driver in Horsham after he refused to pull over and pick him up.

Police have launched an appeal today following the incident near the Park and Ride in Worthing Road, Horsham, on June 22.

Officers said at about 5.25pm the man knocked on the window of a Metrobus and asked to be let on. The vehicle was not stopped at a designated bus stop and the driver said no.

The man is then alleged to have spat at the driver through an open window before walking off.

He is described as medium build, in his late 20s and wearing an orange jacket.

Police are looking to speak to the man in this photo in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1127 of 22/06.