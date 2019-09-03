Hunt for man following attempted armed robbery in Crawley

A man who attempted to rob a newsagents in Crawley is being hunted by police.

The alarm was raised at 7.17am this morning, September 3, when the man went in McColl’s in Ifield Parade and threatened staff with a knife and demanded money, Sussex Police said.

But the man was driven from the shop empty-handed, a police spokesman added.

He said: “He is described as black or west Asian, in his mid-30s, 5ft 10, of slim or skinny build and was wearing a face covering, grey or light blue hooded top, black gloves, black trousers and black shoes or trainers.

The spokesman urged anyone who witnessed the incident or saw someone of that description in the area at the time to report online or call 101 quoting serial 263 of 03/09.

