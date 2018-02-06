Hunt for man after ‘violent assault’

Police are hunting for a Horsham man wanted in connection with an alleged violent assault.

Officers said Daryl Stannard, 23, is wanted for interview following a violent incident at an address in the town on January 20.

A woman suffered bruising and damage was caused to furniture during the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Officers want to talk to Stannard about allegations of assault, criminal damage and controlling and coercive behaviour.

“He is described as white, 6’ tall, and of muscular build, with short dark brown hair and green/hazel eyes.”

Detective Constable Chris Wright of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit added: “We believe Standard may still be in the Horsham area.

“If you see him or know where he is, do not approach him but call us on 101 or contact us online, quoting Serial 596 of 21/01.