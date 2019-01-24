Hunt for man after Horsham schoolgirl ‘grabbed’ on way home

A young girl was left ‘very shaken’ after being grabbed by a man as she made her way home from a school in Horsham.

Police said the youngster was walking along Manor Fields at about 4pm on Monday (January 21) when a man grabbed her from behind.

Officers said the girl was not hurt in the incident and ran home.

Police will now be increasing patrols in the town and have issued a plea for witnesses to come forward.

Prevention Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “The suspect was described as white, around 5’ 10” and was wearing a black jumper, a red and white cap and grey gloves.

“We have conducted area searches and increased high visibility patrols but I am urging anyone with information to report it to us without delay.

“This was an upsetting incident for the young school girl. Luckily she was not harmed in the incident but she has been left very shaken. I would like to praise the bravery of the girl for running home and telling a responsible adult about what happened.

“Did you notice a man matching this description or witness any suspicious behaviour in this area?”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting 888 of 21/01.