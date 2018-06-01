Hunt for Horsham woman over hen party fraud allegations

Police are hunting for a Horsham woman in connection with allegations of fraud after a hen party lost more than £1,000.

Officers said a group of friends in East Sussex paid £1,242 to a Facebook group to book a hen night at a club in Brighton in October.

The party included transport to and from the venue.

Officers said when the group arrived only a £10 deposit had been put down. The party-goers were forced to pay the club on the night.

Police are looking to speak to Lindsay Parker, also known as Linzi, whose last known address was Greenfields Road, Horsham, in connection with the incident.

The 36-year-old is described as white, about 5’5” and slim, with mid to bob length blonde hair although she sometimes wears a wig. She also wears glasses and has prominent front teeth. She knows Brighton and the surrounding area, as well as Horsham, officers said.

Investigator Sue Johnson said; “It is important that we speak to Lindsay Parker so if you have seen her, or have any information about where she might be, please get touch straight away on 101 or online, quoting serial 590 of 23/10/17.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).”