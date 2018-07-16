Hunt for conman after house sex attack

A man posing as a meter reader attacked and sexually assaulted a woman after conning his way into a home.

Police said a man knocked on a door to a property in East Grinstead just after midday on Friday July 6.

After entering the home uninvited he demanded money from a woman. Officers said she explained she did not have any and she was attacked and sexually assaulted.

Police have released an E-fit of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, in his 30s or 40s, 5’10” of slim build and with blond/mousy short hair. He was wearing a green t-shirt and shorts and spoke with what was described as a foreign accent.

Detective Constable Jodie Palmer said “This remains a very isolated incident for the area, we have had no reports of anything of a similar nature before or since.

“However it was a very traumatic incident for the victim, who was left extremely upset and shocked at what had happened. Thankfully, this kind of incident is rare but we would ask members of the public to be vigilant and keep an eye out for anyone acting suspiciously.

“This E-fit may jog memories and we would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who this man is, or anyone who may have seen a man of this description in the vicinity at the time.

“Any witness or anyone with information is asked to contact us on line or call 101, quoting serial 599 of 06/07. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”