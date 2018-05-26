How parking your car the wrong way round could land you with a £1,000 fine

It’s a little-known rule in the Highway Code that could land you with a big fine.

Unless you’re in a marked bay, if you’re parking your car outside your home at night then it must be parked in a certain direction.

Under Rule 248 of the Highway Code, your car must be parked in the same direction as the way of the traffic at night.

Traffic wardens are reportedly cracking down on the issue, even though it’s a rule not too familiar with many motorists.

Cars are allowed to park any way round during the day but are eligible for the huge fine when the evening comes.

The reason for this is your car will be illuminated for other motorists by their headlights bouncing off the rear reflectors.

If drivers are not parked the right way round then they will be covered in darkness with other passing drivers unable to see them properly.

If you’re caught by wardens parking like this then you could be hit with a hefty fine.

Drivers could be forced to pay £1000 for this little-known mistake and this could even rise to £2,500 for goods vehicles or passenger vehicles over eight seats. So make sure you’re not caught out by this rule!

It’s also against the Highway Code to park facing the wrong direction on a one-way street, as it shows that you must have driven at least part of the way down the street in the wrong direction.