Horsham woman in court over counterfeit goods sold on Facebook

A Horsham woman who sold fake designer goods on Facebook has appeared in court following an investigation by West Sussex Trading Standards.

A West Sussex County Council statement says that Cerise Evans, 31, of Oakhill Road, Horsham, has been issued with a 12 month community order involving 120 hours of unpaid work.

Trading Standards received complaints in October and December 2016 that Evans was selling counterfeit items on Facebook under the name ‘Pinky Smith’.

An officer made a test purchase of Ugg boots and Rayban sunglasses in May 2017.

These were confirmed as fakes.

A warrant was then granted to enter Evans’ home and counterfeit goods including Ugg boots, Rolex watches and Michael Kors bags, were seized.

Letters were also found from Surrey and Buckinghamshire Trading Standards services warning her against the sale of fake goods in 2015 and 2016.

Debbie Kennard, Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “I would like to thank our Trading Standards service for bringing this individual to justice.

“Deceiving people into buying fake items is a serious offence that hurts both innocent buyers and legitimate businesses.

“I hope this outcome will deter anyone tempted to sell fake, branded goods in West Sussex.”

Trading Standards Team Manager Richard Sargeant added: “We are committed to stopping the sale of fake goods in our county and will pursue anyone undertaking this illegal activity.”

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of an unfair trading practice can contact Trading Standards via Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06 or online at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/tsreport.

