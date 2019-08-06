Horsham town centre takeaway owner speaks out after theft

A Horsham takeaway owner has said he was asked to ‘play detective’ after cash was stolen from the eatery.

Foyaz Ahmed, manager of Eastern Tandoori in the Bishopric, has spoken of his frustration at the police response after money and a tablet was taken from the premises.

He said: “[The theft] shook us up a lot. We did report it to the police, unfortunately they did not come out. Even after seeing the footage they didn’t seem to want to come out.

“I was quite disappointed to be honest. They wanted me to play detective. Asking you to do everything and chase it up.

“It would have been nice to see someone there. I got quite frustrated.”

Foyaz said in more than 20 years in the town this is the first time the takeaway has fallen victim to theft.

He added: “It’s a very safe town obviously and it’s never happened to us.

“We just went into the back kitchen for about a minute - we saw cash missing as well from the till. [The] tablet was taken.

“I was just really grateful for all the nice support we had from the community of Horsham. That was quite rewarding.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers are investigating the incident.

He added: “The man entered the Eastern Tandoori in Bishopric at 9.25pm on Sunday, July 28 and claimed that he had come in for a takeaway menu.

“At some point he went into a private area of the building and stole the cash and tablet.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online (www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or call 101 quoting serial 1597 of 28/07.”

