Horsham stabbing: Pictures from the scene show the investigation underway
Sussex Police responded to a stabbing outside a Wetherspoon’s pub in Springfield Road, Horsham yesterday afternoon (November 1).
These pictures from the scene show police officers at work, after a Sussex Police spokesman said the suspects remain at large.
1. Police on the scene
Police on the scene
Eddie Mitchell
freelance
2. Springfield Road, Horsham
Sussex Police attend a stabbing in Springfield Road, Horsham SUS-190211-100135001
Freelance
3. Springfield Road, Horsham
Sussex Police attend a stabbing in Springfield Road, Horsham SUS-190211-100147001
Freelance
4. Springfield Road, Horsham
Sussex Police attend a stabbing in Springfield Road, Horsham SUS-190211-100159001
Freelance
View more