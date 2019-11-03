Horsham stabbing: Dispersal order and stop and searches in town centre after attack

Sussex Police have implemented a dispersal order in Horsham town centre after a man was stabbed.

On Friday night, a 20-year-old Crawley man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in a fight outside the Lynd Cross pub.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and police released an appeal for witnesses.

Police on the scene

In a tweet yesterday night (November 2), police said a Section 35 dispersal order and Section 60 search zone had been set up in the town centre until Sunday.

Officers were in town implementing the orders, the tweet said.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to ring 101 & quote Op Evesham.

