Horsham ‘shoplifter’ caught by police

A man has been caught in Horsham shoplifting, police said.

Horsham Police tweeted: “On patrol in Horsham town today, shoplifter apprehended by the Prevention Team.”

Police added that the man was ‘now on his way to custody’.

Horsham Police have been approached for comment.

Read more: These are all the streets where anti-social behaviour offences occurred in Horsham in April 2019 - revealed by police

Read more: Farmer nabs youths after Wisborough Green arson attack

Read more: End in sight for ‘nightmare’ Horsham roadworks