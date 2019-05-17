Horsham Police warning following online puppy buying scam

A family who tried to buy a puppy online were conned out of hundreds of pounds.

Horsham Police has issued a warning over the online scam after the victims lost £700 to scammers.

Officers said the family saw a French bulldog puppy for sale online. The seller asked for the payment to be made in Amazon gift vouchers however, after receiving the vouchers all contact was lost with the fraudsters.

A police spokesman said: “Unfortunately it wasn’t a happy ending and the family ended up being defrauded out of £700.”

For our advice on how to prevent online fraud visit http://socsi.in/3AQgS