Horsham Police in hunt for teen wanted on prison recall

Police in Horsham and Brighton are hunting for teenager who is wanted on recall to prison.

Joseph Rutigliano was released from Rochester Prison in March part way through a three-year sentence for attempted robbery.

Officer said he is wanted for recall for failing to comply with the conditions of his release licence and could be in the Brighton or Horsham areas.

Police added they would also like to speak to him in connection with a series of assaults in Brighton city centre in the early hours of June 26.

The 19-year-old is described as white, 5’9”, of slim build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers said he has lived at several address in Horsham and often visits Brighton.

Enquiries are continuing into the Brighton assaults and a 21-year-old man has been interviewed under caution.

Police said arrangements are being made to interview another man as part of the investigation.

PC Ian Whitehouse said; “If you see Rutigliano, or know where he is, please contact us via 101 or online, quoting serial 578 of 05/07.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”