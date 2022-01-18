Horsham police arrest 21 people during ‘busy’ weekend
Police arrested 21 people across the Horsham area over the weekend.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 12:25 pm
Officers say they were ‘kept busy’ dealing with a range of offences including assault, criminal damage, drink driving, shoplifting and drug driving.
They also dealt with a person who had a firearm without a licence, a drug dealer and a person who was in breach of a domestic violence protection order.
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to contact police on 101.