Horsham man left with ‘serious eye injury’ from ‘vicious’ park attack
A 23-year-old man from Horsham was attacked in a park this week and left with serious injuries.
At about 11.30pm on Thursday (September 9), the man was walking through Horsham Park when he was attacked by two young men near the ‘Kaya In The Park’ cafe in North Street, police say.
The attackers are described by police as being in their late teens/early twenties, wearing black tracksuits.
According to police, they punched and kicked the man as he lay on the ground, stealing his keys and mobile phone before running off.
A police spokesperson said the man was left with a ‘serious eye injury’ in the form of multiple fractures to an eye socket which will require specialist treatment.
Police are now seeking witnesses to the attack.
Detective constable Charlotte Carter said, “This was a vicious attack and our enquiries are continuing. We believe there were also several other youths of similar age present.
“The cafe was still open at that time and had a number of customers. If you were there or nearby and saw anything of what happened, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1684 of 09/09.”