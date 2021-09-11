Horsham man left with ‘serious eye injury’ from ‘vicious’ park attack

At about 11.30pm on Thursday (September 9), the man was walking through Horsham Park when he was attacked by two young men near the ‘Kaya In The Park’ cafe in North Street, police say.

The attackers are described by police as being in their late teens/early twenties, wearing black tracksuits.

According to police, they punched and kicked the man as he lay on the ground, stealing his keys and mobile phone before running off.

Sussex Police

A police spokesperson said the man was left with a ‘serious eye injury’ in the form of multiple fractures to an eye socket which will require specialist treatment.

Police are now seeking witnesses to the attack.

Detective constable Charlotte Carter said, “This was a vicious attack and our enquiries are continuing. We believe there were also several other youths of similar age present.