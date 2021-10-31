Horsham man arrested after person is hit by car

Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the incident that happened close to Bluecoat Sports Health and Fitness Club at Christ’s Hospital, Horsham.

Officers said a black Range Rover was reported as driving dangerously in the area between 9.55am–10.15am.

One person was hit, which resulted in them having minor injuries, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers are urging anyone who saw what happened – in particular anyone with dash cam footage – to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 426 of 30/10.

“A 47-year-old man from Horsham has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.