Horsham hit with string of new burglaries and attempted break-ins

A series of break-ins and attempted burglaries have been reported in and around Horsham over the past two weeks.

In one incident burglars escaped with two bikes and some garden equipment when they broke into a Horsham property.

Sussex Police

Police say that the break-in happened in Warnham Road some time between 8pm on January 8 and 8.30am on January 9.

The thieves smashed off a padlock from a shed before fleeing with the bicycles and garden gear.

In another incident, burglars stole two saddles, tools, cigarettes and other items from the garage of a property in Little Dippers, Pulborough.

Police say it happened between 10.30pm on January 8 and 5.30 am on January 9.

Meanwhile, garden machinery was stolen from a property in High Bar Lane, Thakeham, some time between January 3 and January 10.

And, say police, items were stolen from a stables in Broadford Bridge, Billingshurst, some time between January 1 and January 9.

In other incidents, attempted burglaries were reported in Kennedy Road, Horsham, and two attempted break-ins at separate properties in Ash Road, Southwater.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact them by telephoning 101.