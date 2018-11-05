Horsham hairdresser’s wall ‘kicked-in’ in vandal attack

A long-running Horsham hairdresser has expressed his outrage after hundreds of pounds worth of damage was caused to his premises.

Chris Scott, owner of Scissors Hair, has spoken of his anger after a wall at his shop in Purton Road was ‘kicked down’ in an incident over the weekend.

The wall surrounds the building and was found in pieces by neighbours and staff on Sunday morning, October 28.

Chris said he believed the wall had been damaged on Saturday night and that it had been ‘kicked in’ by vandals.

He said: “I am just angry. They have kicked a long section of my brick wall. They have sort of kicked it and it has given way. It’s very shocking.”

Chris said he had spoken to a resident living in the area who heard ‘a lot of noise’ coming from outside the hairdressers at about 10.30pm on the Saturday.

However, with the bonfire and fireworks nights going on in the town that evening he explained the neighbour had thought nothing of it.

Chris estimated it would cost hundreds of pounds to get the wall fixed.

He said: “It’s just a shock, the neighbourhood is very nice and quiet. It’s a quiet area and we don’t usually get problems like this.”

Despite the incident the debris was cleared up the following morning and the salon opened as normal.

Scissors Hair has been serving customers in the town for 42 years and Chris added this wasn’t the first time the wall had been damaged but it was very rare.

The incident has been reported to Sussex Police which has launched an investigation.

A police spokesman said they were investigating reports the wall had been kicked over and were appealing for witnesses to come forward

Anyone with any information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or by phoning 101 quoting serial 1023 of 28/10.