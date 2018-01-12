Horsham flat shut down

A Horsham flat associated with drugs and criminal activities has been shut down by police.

Officers said a closure order has been issued under the Anti Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 for 12 Burtons Court, in Park Way.

Police said officers were aware of issues including anti-social behaviour, drug taking and other criminal activity at the property.

The closure order was heard before Horsham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 5) and prevents any person other than the flat owner from entering the premises.

Police Constable Adam Ferries said: “This was a successful joint partnership agency collaboration after we received concerns from local residents.

“Sussex Police are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and drug-related violence in all forms and this will address the concerns we received.

“We urge anyone who is experiencing similar issues to contact police as soon as possible.”

You can report similar incidents online or by calling 101.