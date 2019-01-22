Horsham district farms targeted by thieves

Two farms in the Horsham district have been targeted recently by thieves with nearly £15,000 worth of items stolen.

Sussex Police say a farm in Marches Road, Kingsfold, was entered and an Ifor Williams LM126G galvanised trailer, 12ft x 6ft, twin axled, serial number AF55ZDD, valued at £2,000 was taken on January 7.

Police

Five days later batteries from 21 caravans, valued at £500 per vehicle, totalling £10,500 were stolen from a farm in Steyning.

In addition, £2,100 worth of damage was caused to the site.

