Horsham death crash: Police issue new appeal

Police have issued a fresh appeal after a man died in a crash in Horsham.

Horsham Police said on Twitter: “We’re still seeking information about a crash which killed a man in Horsham.

Police say that a man died in a road crash in Horsham on September 12 SUS-190913-105136001

“Did you see a blue Nissan Almera being driven in the town on 12 September?”

The tweet urged anyone who saw what happened or saw the vehicle to contact police quoting Operation Hayseed.

The crash closed Forest Road from shortly before midday until about 6pm.

At the time a Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 11.41am on Thursday 12 September, police received a report of a hit-and-run on the roundabout at the junctions of Rusper Road and Redkiln Way.

“A blue Nissan Almera had collided with a blue Ford Transit van before making off from the scene.

“The van driver – a 53-year-old man from Southwater – was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with serious injuries.

“Approximately five minutes later, the same Nissan was reported to have collided with a black Audi SQ5 in nearby Forest Road.

“The driver of the Nissan – a 57-year-old man from Pulborough – was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“The passenger in the Nissan – a 54-year-old man from Pulborough – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The occupants of the Audi reported minor injuries.”

