Police news

Horsham, Broadbridge Heath and Roffey streets with the most recorded anti-social behaviour revealed

Here are the streets with the most anti-social behaviour recorded by Sussex Police in the Horsham, Broadbridge Heath and Roffey areas.

The figures from March 2019 (the most recent available) show the reported cases of anti-social behaviour. The information has been published on the police.uk website. All pictures: Google Maps.

On or near Medwin Way, 4 reported cases of anti-social behaviour
On or near Albion Way, 4 reported cases of anti-social behaviour
On or near Mill Bay Lane, 3 reported cases of anti-social behaviour
On or near Mills Close, 3 reported cases of anti-social behaviour
