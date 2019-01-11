Horley teen speeding on motorbike overtook unmarked police car on A23

A Horley teenager has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

John Reynolds, 19, of The Crescent in Horley, overtook an unmarked police car on the A23 while speeding on his motorbike on September 17, 2018, said Surrey Police.

John Reynolds, of The Crescent in Horley. Picture: Surrey Police

A spokesman said: “Reynolds failed to stop for the officers, who used blue lights and sirens to attract his attention.

“The motorcycle rider drove through a red light and continued northbound on the A23.

“Officers followed and he stopped at a red traffic light by Woodlands Road, where he identified himself as Reynolds.

“He admitted that his driving may have been dangerous.”

This followed a previous incident in June where he was seen speeding on Horley Road and driving on the wrong side of the road in order to get away, said the spokesman.

Investigating officer Steve Ellis: “The worst thing about a police officer’s job is telling someone their loved one has died.

“With the way Reynolds was driving, there was a very good chance we’d have had to make that call be it to his family or someone else’s.

“If you drive dangerously on Surrey’s roads you will be arrested, charged and brought before the courts.”

At Guildford Crown Court on 7 January 7, Reynolds was sentenced to 20 and 24 weeks, to run consecutively, for the dangerous driving charges and disqualified from driving for two years. He was also on a 12 week suspended sentence that was imposed in July which was activated to run consecutively to the dangerous driving sentences, meaning a total sentence of 56 weeks in prison, said police.