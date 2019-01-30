Horley man Max Huggett wanted by Surrey Police

Surrey Police is appealing for help to find 27-year-old Max Huggett from Horley.

He is wanted on recall to prison after he failed to comply with his licence conditions following release from prison, said a police spokesman.

Max Huggett from Horley is wanted by Surrey Police

The police spokesman added: “He’s thought to have links to the Horley and Crawley areas.

“If you know where Max is, or have information which could help us locate him, call 101 immediately (999 in an emergency) quoting reference PR/45190007250.

“You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/’

He is described as white, of slim build, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and is approximately 5 ft 6 tall.

See also:

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

Crawley snow pictures from the archives

These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have seen the most crime

Gatwick Airport through the decades in pictures

The changing face of Crawley town centre in pictures

Crawley snow pictures from the archives