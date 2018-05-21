Homeowner threatened by knifeman in Horsham break-in

A masked man forced his way into a Horsham home and threatened the owner with a knife.

Police have released information today (May 21) about the incident in which a masked man - dressed in black - broke into a property in Serrin Way at 4pm last Wednesday (May 16).

He made threats to the homeowner and then left the scene. The owner was unharmed and no valuables were taken.

A 36-year-old man, from Horsham, was later arrested on suspicion of intimidation and making threats to kill, but was released after it was established he was not involved, police said.

The offender has been described as 6’, of large stocky build, broad shouldered and wearing a hooded top, jogging bottoms, trainers, gloves and a balaclava, all of which were black.

Police said the incident was believed to be targeted rather than random and enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online (https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse) or by phoning 101, quoting serial 959 of 16/05.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.