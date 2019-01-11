Here’s the types of crime committed in Crawley’s neighbourhoods

The types of crimes recorded by Sussex Police in Crawley’s neighbourhoods have been reveald.

The total figures of each neighbourhood from November 2018 (the most recent available) have been published on the police.uk website and catergorised by police under the headings of: anti-social behaviour (ASB), bike theft, burglary, Criminal damage and arson, drugs, other crime, theft, possession of weapons, public order, robbery, shoplifting, theft from person, vehicle crime, and violence/sexual offences.

Three Bridges, 115 : ASB 23. Bike theft 2. Burglary 4. Damage7. Drugs 3. Theft 6. Weapon possession 3. Public order 13. Robbery 2. Shoplifting 4. Theft from person 2. Vehicle 11. Violence and sexual 37. Pic: Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Broadfield, 107 : ASB 8. Bike theft 3. Burglary 5. Damage 14. Drugs 6. Other 1.Theft 6. Weapon possession 2. Public order 6. Robbery 3. Shoplifting 2. Vehicle crime 8. Violence and sex offences 43. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

West Green, 98: ASB 11. Bike theft 1. Burglary 2. Damage 9. Drugs 3. Other 2. Theft 7. Public order 4. Robbery 1. Shoplifting 11. Theft from person 2.Vehicle 10. Violence/sexual 35. Pic: Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Southgate, 82: ASB 14. Bike theft 1. Burglary 4. Criminal damage/arson 6. Drugs 1. Other 3. Theft 8. Public order 2. Vehicle crime 11. Violence/sex offences 32. Pic: Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more