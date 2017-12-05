Heartless thief steals £7,000 of wedding jewellery

Sentimental jewellery worth £7,000 including a gold wedding ring was stolen during a burglary.

Police said a woman returned to her home in Chichester Close, Crawley, at 3.45pm on Tuesday November 21 to find a thief sitting in her garden.

As she approached the man jumped over a fence and fled.

Four bridal sets and the woman’s gold wedding ring with a floral design were taken.

Officers said the man is described as mixed race, 5’ 7”, of large build and with dark hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Police Constable Claire Selwyn, of the Neighbourhood Prevention Team, said: “These pieces of jewellery have a lot of sentimental value and we are keen to reunite them with their rightful owner.

“Have you spotted someone trying to sell jewellery like the ones in the picture?”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 954 of 21/11.