Haywards Heath murder trial begins

The trial of two men accused of murder following a fatal stabbing in Haywards Heath has started today.

James ‘Jimmy’ Fitzgerald, 29, died in an ambulance on his way to hospital after being stabbed in Barn Cottage Lane, Haywards Heath, on December 21, last year.

James Creaghan outside Lewes Crown Court today

Craig Ghochani, 28, unemployed of Barn Cottage Lane, Haywards Heath, and James Creaghan, 28, of no fixed address, are charged with murder and possession with an offensive weapon.

A trial has started at Lewes Crown Court today (September 16).

James 'Jimmy' Fitzgerald died in an ambulance on his way to hospital after being stabbed

James 'Jimmy' Fitzgerald. Image provided via Sussex Police.

