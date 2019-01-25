Haywards Heath man among five charged after ‘attack on group of men’

A Haywards Heath man is among five men who have been charged in relation to an attack on a group of men, police said.

Jimi Kidd, 38, from Haywards Heath, Bartosz Plesniak, 34, from Slough, Tamas Tomacsek, 38, from Enfield, Piotr Zmijewski, 44, from Hayes, and Ladislav Szalay, 32, from Harrow, were all arrested and charged yesterday (January 24), following the attack in Blindley Heath, police said.

They have all been charged with the following ten offences:

- 6 counts of causing GBH with intent (Section 18)

- 1 count of violent disorder

- 1 count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

- 1 count of possession of an offensive weapon

- 1 count of possession of a bladed article

Kidd, Plesniak, Tomacsek and Zmijewski were previously arrested in November and released under police investigation, a spokesman for the police said.

The attack happened in Eastbourne Road in Blindley Heath on November 7.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Surrey Police were called to Eastbourne Road in Blindley Heath just after 7.30pm on November 7, 2018, following a report that a group of men had attacked a number people at the Forman Institute.

“All five men have been remanded in custody and will next appear at Guildford Crown court via video link on February 22.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact us on 101, quoting PR/P18267846.

“Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

