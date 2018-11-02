Have you seen missing Burgess Hill teenager Kysle King?

Police are concerned for a teenager missing from Burgess Hill.

Kysle King, 13, was last seen at 5.45pm on Saturday (October 27) catching a bus into the town centre, said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said Kysle has not returned home since.

Police said Kysle is believed to have travelled to Southwick by train but also has friends and connections in Burgess Hill, Worthing and Brighton.

He is described by police as 5ft 3ins tall, white and slim, with a pierced left ear. Police said he was last seen wearing a black and grey jumper and jeans.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police online quoting 953 of 27/10.

