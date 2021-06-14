Guns seized from village property near Horsham
Guns have been seized from a village property near Horsham.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:04 pm
Police executed a warrant at an address in Itchingfield, near Horsham, on Thursday 10 June, a spokeswoman said. A number of firearms were seized from the property as part of an ongoing investigation.
She added: “A 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with conditions of a firearm certificate, possession of a prohibited weapon, and failing to comply with a condition of registration as a firearms dealer.
“He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”