Gunman locks newsagent in toilet in terrifying Crawley robbery

A store manager was locked in a toilet by a gunman as he stole thousands from a newsagents in Crawley.

Police said a man entered Martin’s newsagents in Southgate Parade on Christmas Eve armed what is believed to have been a handgun.

He pointed the weapon at the store manager and demanded the contents of the till and a safe.

Officers said the manager was then locked in the staff toilets as the robber made off with £1,000 in cash and around £3,000 worth of cigarettes.

The incident took place at about 6.10am.

Police said the suspect is described as mixed race, about 5’8”, and spoke with a Croydon accent. He was wearing a dark grey Nike hooded jumper with paint marks on the arms and back, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. His face was covered by a black scarf and a black hat, and he also wore red gloves with black palms.

A CCTV image has been released in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 141 of 24/12.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.