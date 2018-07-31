Group robbed by gang in Horsham Park

Police have launched an investigation after a gang robbed a group of people in Horsham Park.

Officers said the group were sitting in the park when they were approached by the gang at about 10.25pm on Thursday (July 26).

A fight then broke out and two of group’s bags were stolen.

Police have released descriptions of two people they would like to trace in connection with the robbery.

One is described was mixed race, 5’ 10”, aged between 16 and 24-years-old and wearing a black hooded top.

The second was described as a white man, 5’ 10” aged between 16 and 24-years-old, and he was topless.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the fight is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 1725 of 26/07.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.