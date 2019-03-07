Fury after car thief who killed 'wonderful' Horsham grandmother has jail sentence slashed

The daughter of a ‘wonderful’ Horsham grandmother killed when a speeding stolen Mercedes crashed into her say they are furious that the driver has had his sentence reduced.

Serial car thief Conor Dobson abandoned the £30,000 car and fled the scene of the horror crash that killed 70-year-old Rebecca Nevins.

The road was closed while police analysed the scene

Aged 24 when he appeared in court last year, he was jailed in August 2018 for 15 years, with an additional licence period of three years – but now that sentence has been slashed at the Court of Appeal.

The court confirmed that Dobson’s sentence has been reduced to 12 years, with an additional licence period of three years.

‘We were just starting to get on with life’

Rebecca’s daughter Philippa Davies said: “It’s knocked my faith in the justice system to be honest.

“It has lessened the poignancy of mum’s death, is almost like they are saying it doesn’t matter as much.

“We were just starting to get on with life.”

Philippa, 48, said the loss of her mum has affected her work at a road safety charity.

What did Dobson do?

Dobson pleaded to manslaughter and burglary in connection with the theft of the Mercedes from a home in Goring and the death of former nurse Rebecca.

He fled the scene of the fatal crash but was arrested following a car chase, his sentencing was told.

At his sentencing last year, judge Jeremy Gold QC said to Dobson: “You were driving at a grossly excessive speed.

“If you use a public road as a racetrack and that results in the death of an innocent person then the consequences will be serious.”