Friend pays tribute to 'amazing' Yapton mum

‘We had so many more memories to make’, that was the heartwrenching comment from a lifelong friend of Sarah Clayton, who was found dead at a campsite on Sunday.

Paying tribute, Becky Sheppard added that the 21-year-old from Yapton was an ‘amazing mum’ and a ‘beautiful’ friend.

Sarah Clayton and Becky Sheppard

A 28-year-old from Littlehampton who was arrested on suspicion of murder has now been released under investigationhas been arrested on suspicion of murder, police confirmed, after officers were called to Marine Parade in Seaford at around 7am.

Detective chief inspector Emma Heater, who is leading the investigation, said: “Although we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with Sarah’s death we are still seeking witnesses or anyone with information that may assist us.

“In particular we’d like to talk to dog-walkers or other pedestrians who used a footpath through the site during the early hours of Sunday (May 13), and people who were there to attend a

50th birthday party over the weekend. They may have seen or heard something unusual or suspicious that we need to know about.”

Becky said: “I’ve known Sarah since we were kids, at one point we were inseparable. “Sarah was the type of girl to always have a smile on her face, no matter what life was throwing at her. She was an amazing mum, her daughter was the apple of Sarah’s eye and she always put her friends first, there was never a day when she didn’t ask me if I was ok.

“She made me so happy and I just can’t believe she’s gone. I’m going to miss her so much, and I hope she’s watching over us all. Our beautiful angel.”

A spokesman for Chichester College said “We were shocked and saddened to hear this tragic news as Sarah studied at the College some time ago. Our thoughts and condolences are with Sarah’s family and friends.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, ref Operation Cobblestone.