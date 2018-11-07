Four-week-old calf believed to have been stolen from Billingshurst barn

The ‘unsusual’ suspected theft of a four-week-old calf from among a 100-strong herd of cattle is being investigated by Sussex Police.

The cattle are being kept in a barn at Five Oaks Farm, Stane Street, Billingshurst.

Theft from a barn

The animal, weighing some 70 kilos and with a metal ear tag bearing the last four digits 4944, is believed to have been taken between 6pm on Wednesday (October 30) and 7am on Thursday (October 31).

Police say that the barn in which the calf was being kept is 100 yards from the road and thieves would have had to negotiate two gates to enter it.

Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham prevention team, said: “We are very keen to see the calf reunited with its rightful owner and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“A calf is an unusual subject for a theft and therefore we are hoping someone will have seen or will know the whereabouts of this animal.”

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have other information regarding the calf’s disappearance is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 601 of 31/10.

Alternatively, visit Crimestoppers or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

