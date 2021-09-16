Former Horsham man already on prison license for previous sexual assaults jailed for raping woman in Worthing

Richard Bright, 49, of Marlborough Road, Lancing, raped the woman while he was on prison licence whilst serving a sentence for previous sexual assaults, police said. He has now been given a nine-year sentence.

Bright was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on 3 September, having admitted raping the woman at an address in Worthing in October 2018, police said. He will serve the first seven years in prison and the remaining two years will be spent on extended licence supervision.

A spokesman added: “He also remains a registered sex offender for life, and was given a renewed Sexual Harm Prevention Order, to run until further court order, severely restricting his contact with women and girls.”

Richard Bright has been jailed for raping a woman

In March 2014 Bright, in his previous name of Clive Frost, and then living in Horsham, had been given a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to nine offences of sexual assaults against a young girl.

Detective Constable Lauren Ifould of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “This was further very serious offending by Bright and it is good that justice has now been done in this case.”