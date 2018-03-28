Former Christ’s Hospital teacher’s sentence increased following appeal

A former Christ’s Hospital School teacher who was jailed for sexually abusing four boys has had his sentence increased following an appeal by the Solicitor General.

Peter Burr, 73, of The Square, Kingsware, Devon, was originally sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Hove Crown Court, in January 2018.

However, Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP appealed the sentence on the grounds it was too low.

The appeal was successful and today (March 28) Burr’s sentence was increased to six years and seven months, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: “I am pleased the Court of Appeal has increased the sentence. I trust this sends a clear message that justice will be served no matter how long ago the offences took place. I hope this helps the victims to get some closure.”

Burr ­– a former house tutor and physics teacher at the independent school – previously pleaded guilty to nine counts of indecent assault against four young boys.

He became the second former teacher of Christ’s Hospital School to be jailed for historic indecent assault after Peter Webb – a former woodwork teacher and housemaster at the school – was sentenced after pleading guilty to eleven counts of indecent assault.

Webb was originally sentenced to four years in prison, in December 2017, but – following an appeal by the Attorney General – had his sentence increased to five years and six months in February 2018.