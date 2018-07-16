Former Christ’s Hospital teacher charged with historic sex offence

A former teacher at Christ’s Hospital School has been charged with an historic sexual offence against a pupil.

Police said Roger Martin, retired, of Palgrave Rd, Great Dunham, Kings Lynn, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy at the school.

The 82-year-old has been served with a summons to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court on July 18.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “This is a separate case to those of five other former teachers from the same School, who have already been subject of separate criminal proceedings - three have been convicted and sentenced and two have been convicted and await sentencing.

“The prosecution follows an investigation by officers from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit after information was received for the first time in November 2017.

“Police have had full co-operation from the School throughout the investigation.”