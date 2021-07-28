On Wednesday (July 28) Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the ‘lazy and unenvironmental lot’ had dumped furniture and rubbish on Broxmead Lane in Bolney and Jobs Lane in Hickstead.

Inspector Taylor said the flytippers showed ‘no consideration for the area, residents or motorists’.

“Maybe you recognise some of the stuff dumped by these wasters,” he said.

Flytippers have left furniture in the road in Broxmead Lane, Bolney, said Sussex Police.

People with any information can contact police on 101 or get in touch online at www.sussex.police.uk.

West Sussex County Council, the county’s district and borough councils, the Environment Agency, National Farmers’ Union, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have recently joined forces to promote the Let’s SCRAP Flytipping initiative.

Readers can find out more about the new campaign here.