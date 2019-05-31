Father and son jailed for sexually assaulting children in Horsham district

A father and son have been jailed for sexually assaulting children in the Horsham district.

Police said Patrick Pearless and his son David Pearless exploited children for their own gratification whilst living at an address near Storrington in the 1990s.

David, 48, of Macleod Road, Horsham, was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison after being convicted of ten counts, including multiple counts of indecent assault against a girl under the age of 14, inciting another girl under fourteen years of age to commit an act of gross indecency, and indecent assault on a boy under the age of fourteen.

Patrick, 75, of Dymchurch Road, New Romney, Kent, was convicted of two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of fourteen. Police said he was sentenced to three years in jail.

Both men will also be registered sex offenders for life.

Detective Constable Jason Berney of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “This has been an extremely lengthy investigation and prosecution process, taking nearly three years to get this result. The case was a truly awful one, and I am delighted for all the victims who have been incredibly brave in coming forward and enduring such a lengthy investigation, and giving evidence in court, which led to them getting the justice that they deserve.

“These serious crimes came to our notice for first time in 2016 when we received information about offending against one of the victims. Our enquiries then uncovered evidence of the wider offending by both men.

“This case shows once again how we always investigate and seek to get justice for victims, no matter how long ago the events took place.

“If you have been the victim of physical or sexual abuse, or known of someone who has, you can contact the police at any time either online or by calling 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”