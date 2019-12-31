Family seek answers over what happened to Sussex man before he died on Boxing Day

The family of a man who died suddenly a few days after being involved in an incident in Brighton have appealed for help in finding out what happened to him.

Cameron Devlin, 34, from Hove, died after being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26).

Detectives are working to establish if his death is linked to the head injuries he sustained following an assault in North Street, Brighton, shortly before 4am on Saturday December 21.

His family have said: “Every night in Brighton, a vibrant mix of people enjoy what this city is famous for - a great place to meet and celebrate life. Sadly, for Cameron, this night out ended in a brutal attack.

“Five days later, Cameron passed away and the police are investigating whether this assault was in anyway connected to his death.

“His wife, parents, family and friends are asking for your help and support for the investigation so that we can get to the truth for Cameron.”

Four people were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and police have released CCTV of a fifth man who they would like to speak to.

Detectives are also urging anyone with CCTV or dash cam in the area - including taxis - which may have captured the incident, to come forward.

Call police on 101 quoting Operation Curve.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

• Three 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man, all from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.