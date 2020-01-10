Family of young West Sussex man killed in 'sustained assault' in Brighton pays tribute

The family of a young West Sussex man killed in a 'sustained assault' in Brighton have paid tribute to their loved one.

According to Sussex Police, Billy Henham, 24, from Henfield, West Sussex, was found dead at a building on North Street after officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person on January 2.

Billy Henham from Henfield. Picture: Sussex Police

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of his injuries following a sustained assault, police said.

His family said: "Our son Billy was a man who walked his own beat, creative and independent.

"His gentle demeanour and belief that the world was a friendly place meant he made himself vulnerable at times.

"His guardian angel who had looked after him on so many other occasions sadly lost sight of him on New Year’s Eve.

"So many people have kindly shared their happy memories of him with us, their love and kind words are giving us all huge support at this terrible time."

The family asks the media to respect their privacy at this time.

Four men and a boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder - an 18-year-old man from Greenwich, a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address, a 26-year-old man from Hove, a 25-year-old man of no fixed address and a 19-year-old man from Croydon. They have all been released on bail subject to strict conditions, pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime team said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of Billy at this very difficult time.

"Our investigation into his death continues at pace and at this time we would ask for anyone who may have information that might help our enquiries to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to understand Billy’s movements in the city on New Year’s Eve (December 31) from 6pm onwards. He left his home address in Henfield before travelling to Brighton."

Anyone with information they believe could assist police with their investigation is urged to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Gatling.